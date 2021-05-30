President Ramaphosa to address the nation

Sunday, May 30, 2021

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 19h00 today on developments in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The President’s address follows meetings in recent days of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC) and Cabinet.

“As South Africa rolls out its national COVID-19 vaccination programme, government and social partners are continuously monitoring infection, treatment and patient recovery rates, as well as compliance with health regulations and other prevention measures,” said the Presidency.

The President’s address will be broadcast and streamed on a range of platforms that are accessible to South Africans and international audiences. – SAnews.gov.za

 

