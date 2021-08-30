President to provide an update on economic recovery efforts

President Cyril Ramaphosa will this week update Parliament on a range of issues of national importance, including progress in the implementation of the country’s Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan.

The President first presented the plan - which aims to create jobs, re-industrialise the economy and accelerate economic reforms - to a joint sitting of Parliament in October 2020.

As President Ramaphosa answers questions in the National Assembly on Friday, he will also update Members of Parliament on government’s efforts to advance social cohesion and nation-building, and on progress in turning around and better capacitating local government.

The President will also outline developments in South Africa’s COVID-19 vaccination programme, particularly in relation to employer and employee responsibilities and rights in the context of protecting lives and livelihoods.

The President will also touch on how recent changes to the National Executive form part of improving the capacity of government to undertake tasks at hand.

The President will also update members on the process of compensation for people affected by the Marikana Tragedy. – SAnews.gov.za