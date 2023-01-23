President to pay tribute to late Dr Frene Ginwala

Monday, January 23, 2023

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday deliver the eulogy at the Official Memorial Service for the late founding Speaker of the democratic Parliament, Dr Frene Ginwala.

Dr Ginwala passed away at her at home in Cape Town on 12 January 2023, at the age of 90, following a stroke two weeks earlier.

The Official Memorial Service will be held at the Johannesburg City Hall and serve as a national tribute to the late Speaker.

Born on 25 April 1932, Frene Noshir Ginwala served the anti-apartheid struggle and South Africa’s democratic dispensation in a diversity of roles as a lawyer, academic, political leader, activist and journalist.

In 2005, Dr. Ginwala was honoured with the Order of Luthuli in Silver for her excellent contribution to the struggle against gender oppression and her tireless contribution to the struggle for a non-sexist, non-racial, just and democratic South Africa. – SAnews.gov.za

