President participates in SADC Extraordinary Summits in Malawi

President Cyril Ramaphosa will participate in two summits of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) in Malawi today and on Wednesday.

The President is participating in the summits in his capacity as President of the Republic of South Africa and Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

Today, President Ramaphosa will, in his capacity as Chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, convene an Extraordinary SADC Organ Troika Summit, Plus Personnel Contributing Countries and the Republic of Mozambique.

President Ramaphosa will then participate in the SADC Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government, to be held on Wednesday.

“The SADC Troika Summit will review progress of the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM), which was deployed by the SADC to support Mozambique to combat terrorism and acts of violent extremism,” the Presidency said in a statement.

The Personnel Contributing Countries from SADC are Angola, Botswana, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Lesotho, Malawi, South Africa, the United Republic of Tanzania and Zambia. – SAnews.gov.za