President to participate in SADC Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit

Tuesday, April 12, 2022

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today participate in a Southern African Development Community (SADC) Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit, which will include countries that are contributing military personnel to the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM). 

The President will undertake this engagement at 11h00 in his capacity as President of the Republic of South Africa, as well as Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.

“The Summit will receive a progress report on the decisions taken at the Extraordinary Summit on the SAMIM that was held in Lilongwe, Malawi, earlier this year. The Mission has been deployed by SADC to support Mozambique to combat terrorism and acts of violent extremism,” the Presidency said in a statement.

According to the statement, the Secretariat is expected to table a progress report on the Mission, as well as a roadmap towards an international conference to support the economic and social reconstruction of Cabo Delgado province.

The personnel contributing countries from SADC are Angola, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo, Lesotho, Malawi, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania and Zambia. – SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

Road users urged to be cautious over Easter Weekend

460 Views
12 Apr 2022

KZN CoGTA urges caution amidst heavy rains

557 Views
12 Apr 2022

Planning Commission to analyse NDP implementation shortcomings

845 Views
11 Apr 2022

Hazelmere Dam wall remains intact despite heavy downpours

227 Views
12 Apr 2022

Eskom working to restore power in rain-affected parts of KZN

397 Views
12 Apr 2022

eThekwini residents urged to stay indoors

312 Views
12 Apr 2022

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter