President not attending WEF and London events

Friday, January 17, 2020

President Cyril Ramaphosa will not attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, and the UK-Africa Investment Summit in London.

The annual meeting in Davos takes place from 21 to 24 January 2020, while the UK-Africa Summit will take place on Monday, 20 January 2020.

“The President has taken this decision to give attention to pressing domestic priorities and preparations for the governing party and Cabinet Makgotla,” the Presidency confirmed in a statement on Thursday.

South Africa will be represented in Davos and London by senior government and civil society representatives led by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor, respectively.

“The President is further currently engaged with preparations towards South Africa’s assumption of the Chairship of the African Union at the 33rd African Union Summit on 9-10 February 2020. 

“The President is confident that the nation will benefit from the participation of the government and civil society delegations in the Davos and London events," said the President's office. - SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

South Africans to pay more for Schengen Visa

1354 Views
16 Jan 2020

No registration fees for NSFAS qualifying students

1267 Views
16 Jan 2020

President not attending WEF and London events

375 Views
17 Jan 2020

New bursary agreements for NSFAS recipients

25887 Views
21 May 2018

Gauteng reopens online system for late applications

3501 Views
14 Jan 2020

NSFAS prioritises the poor in 2020 funding allocation

3554 Views
06 Jan 2020