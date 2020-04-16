President mourns passing of Mama Lindiwe Myeza

President Cyril Ramaphosa has offered his sincere condolences on the passing of veteran activist and esteemed member of the Order of the Baobab, Mama Lindiwe Leah Aida Myeza.

“We have lost a special veteran of our struggle, and a veteran of the rebuilding of various communities and sectors of our society who had been subjected to the worst effects of apartheid. Mama Lindi’s passing in our nation’s hour of need during the COVID-19 national disaster reminds us forcefully to embrace her values of compassionate and selfless care,” said President Ramaphosa in a statement on Wednesday.

Myeza, who was born in Sophiatown in 1935, passed away at the age of 85.

“Her values and her tireless conversion of these values into action created a better future for generations of South Africans,” said the President in his tribute.

Mama Lindiwe distinguished herself in various sectors of resistance to apartheid and building capacity among young people and women.

She led and supported initiatives including literacy for women; care for youth in the wake of the Sharpeville massacre of 1960; the South African Women in Dialogue programme, and as Vice-President of the South African Council churches, and the Council’s efforts to bring together congregations that had been racially segregated by apartheid.

In 2006, Mama Lindiwe became an esteemed member of the Order of the Baobab. She was honoured as an icon representing bravery, resourcefulness and selflessness.

”She has made an indelible impression on the lives of many and continues to do so. Her commitment to the upliftment of all people has led to a marked improvement in the lives of many of the oppressed and disadvantaged.

“We miss her dearly but will honour her with our commitment to and action for an inclusive society centred on securing the wellbeing of the most vulnerable people in our midst,” said the President. – SAnews.gov.za