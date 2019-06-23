President meets with Eskom board on reforms

President Cyril Ramaphosa has met with members of the Eskom board at his Genadendal Residence in Cape Town to discuss reforms at the power utility.

The meeting, which took place on Friday after the State of the Nation Address, was attended by the Ministers of Finance, Mineral Resources and Energy and Public Enterprises.

The meeting was called to establish alignment across government on the actions to be undertaken to stabilise the energy utility in light of its financial and operational challenges.

The board presented a report on the implementation of the nine point plan, focusing on its key priorities being the need to ensure an uninterrupted power supply, cutting costs, driving efficiencies and increasing revenue through, amongst others, higher collection rates.

“The President has reiterated to the board that the energy utility, Africa’s largest producer of electricity and one of our nation's most strategic assets, is critical to South Africa’s growth and development,” said the Presidency in a statement.

It is expected that the President will announce further measures to support Eskom’s efforts at recovery and financial and operational sustainability. – SAnews.gov.za