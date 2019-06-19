President meets Eskom board

President Cyril Ramaphosa has met with members of the Eskom board in Cape Town on Tuesday.

The meeting was called to establish an alignment across government on the actions to be undertaken to stabilise the energy utility in light of its financial and operational challenges, the Presidency said in a statement after the meeting.

The meeting, where the board presented a report on the implementation of the nine-point plan, was attended by the Ministers of Finance, Mineral Resources and Energy and Public Enterprises.

“The plan is focusing on its key priorities being the need to ensure uninterrupted power supply, cutting costs, driving efficiencies and increasing revenue through, amongst others, higher collection rates.”

President Ramaphosa used the meeting to reiterate to the board that the energy utility, Africa’s largest producer of electricity and one of the nation's most strategic assets, is critical to South Africa’s growth and development.

The Presidency said President Ramaphosa will announce further measures to support Eskom’s efforts at recovery and financial and operational sustainability. – SAnews.gov.za