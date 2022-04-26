President to lead Freedom Day celebrations in Mpumalanga

Tuesday, April 26, 2022

The national celebrations of Freedom Day will be held in Middleburg in Mpumalanga on Wednesday where President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation.

The public holiday is a commemoration of the day South Africa held its first democratic elections in 1994.

According to the Presidency, the celebrations will be observed under the theme “Consolidate our Democratic Gains” to mark South Africa’s transition from apartheid to democracy.

“Freedom Day allows South Africans from all walks of life and backgrounds to renew their commitment to the ongoing transformation of our society and to celebrate the country’s sovereignty and identity as part of healing the divisions of the past.

“Part of the backdrop to Freedom Day 2022 is the 25th anniversary of South Africa’s Constitution, the country’s ending of the COVID-19 national state of disaster, the response currently to a natural disaster in the province of KwaZulu-Natal, and the implementation of the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan,” the President’s office said.

The celebrations will include cultural performances and a fly-past of the South African Air Force and will also feature other ceremonial and celebratory elements.

“This national day honours the masses of South Africans who suffered under and resisted apartheid, and faced repression by security forces, death, injury, forced removals, discrimination and other injustices which the global community classified as a crime against humanity.

“Today, South Africa seeks to realise the constitutional vision of a democratic and open society in which government is based on the will of the people and every citizen is equally protected by law. The Bill of Rights reaffirms that everyone has inherent dignity and the right to have their dignity respected and protected,” the Presidency said. – SAnews.gov.za

