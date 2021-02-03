President to launch GBV private sector Response Fund

Wednesday, February 3, 2021

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to launch a private sector-led multi-sectoral Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) Response Fund aimed at supporting implementation of the National Strategic Plan (NSP) and the wider GBVF response in the country.

The President will preside over Thursday’s launch virtually.

With the International Women’s Forum South Africa (IWFSA) playing a leading collaborative role in this initiative, the launch exemplifies collective and strategic leadership and partnership in the fight against this scourge.

The Presidency said the creation of the Private Sector GBVF Response Fund 1 is a fulfilment of a resolution of the Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Declaration which followed the 2018 GBVF Summit.

The Summit brought together government, civil society and other role players in an effort to find lasting interventions to end GBVF.

The declaration endorsed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call to all South Africans, including the private sector, to respond to GBV and to allocate the resources required for a national strategy.

The proceedings of the launch will be livestreamed on the Presidency and Government’s digital platforms. – SAnews.gov.za

