President to host 70 girls for #TakeAGirlChildToWork

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today host 70 girl learners in Grade 10 - 12 from various schools around Gauteng and the Western Cape as part of the Take a Girl Child to Work programme to be held at the Union Buildings.

Hosted by the Presidency Employee Health and Wellness Unit, Take a Girl Child to Work is a national initiative by Cell C that seeks to expose girl children to a work environment, positive role models and offer them an opportunity to make informed career decisions based on the real work experience.

The annual event also aims to inspire girl children across the country to pursue their goals and ambitions without hindrance, as well as to reach their full potential, especially in relation to careers that were previously perceived as being male-orientated.

The Presidency will expose the girl learners to various activities such as touring the Union Buildings precinct; presentation on the overview of the Presidency and work opportunities; bursary opportunities by Funza Lushaka; a Department of Higher Education and Training presentation on scarce and critical Skills; a presentation on the National Student Financial Aid Scheme and motivational talks.

President Ramaphosa, joined by Deputy President David Mabuza, will hand over certificates of participation to the girl learners.

The event will start at midday before the new Cabinet is sworn in. – SAnews.gov.za