President extends condolences following passing of kaMagwaza-Msibi

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his condolences to the family and friends of former Science and Technology Deputy Minister Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi who passed away on Monday.

kaMagwaza-Msibi served as the Deputy Minister shortly after she became a Member of Parliament in 2014 and she later resigned due to ill health.

The President also expressed sympathies to the National Freedom Party where she served as the party's leader.

The President was saddened by kaMagwaza-Msibi’s passing.

“It is sad to learn that Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi has joined a succession of prominent South Africans who have passed on after making numerous extraordinary contributions to our democracy and society. Ms Zanele kaMagwaza-Msibi was a leader who devoted herself to the betterment of the lives of young people and of women and set a strong example for how this could be achieved,” he said.

The President hailed the leadership she showed in the various positions she held.

“She held leadership positions in civil society, local government, national government and Parliament, where she conducted herself with the best interests of communities and the country at heart.

“She also enriched our parliamentary democracy with her intellect, integrity and dignity, and showed that political opposition can be fearless and firm without being antagonistic. May her soul rest in peace,” said the President. – SAnews.gov.za