President expresses condolences to Ebrahim family

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his condolences to the family of former Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation and struggle veteran, Ebrahim Ebrahim, following his passing on Monday.

“I am saddened by the passing of a distinguished comrade and counsellor who devoted his life to the liberation of our country and the resolution of conflicts around the world. He was indeed ‘a gentle revolutionary’, whose personal modesty belied his courageous conviction and firm and principled outlook on life and global affairs,” President Ramaphosa said.

President Ramaphosa commended Ebrahim – who spent many years on Robben Island with former President Nelson Mandela – for his acts of service towards freedom from Apartheid.

“His bravery, resilience and commitment to peace and security around the world has made our country, our continent and the world a better place. He now deserves to rest in peace while we appreciate and build on his indelible legacy.”

Meanwhile, Deputy President David Mabuza in his capacity as Acting President, has announced that Ebrahim will be afforded a special provincial official funeral to be held today (Tuesday) with flags also to be flown at half mast.

“On behalf of government and the people of South Africa, we wish to convey our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and comrades of Mr Ebrahim Ebrahim, on his untimely departure.

“He was indeed a selfless, disciplined, committed and a respected leader of the people. As we bow our heads in honouring his outstanding legacy, we recommit ourselves to the struggle for non-racialism, non-sexism, democratic and united South Africa that he dedicated his entire adult life to realise and fulfil,” Acting President Mabuza said. - SAnews.gov.za