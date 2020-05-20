President engages political parties on COVID-19

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today engage leaders of political parties represented in Parliament to discuss the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic and matters related to the national lockdown.

The virtual meeting will be the third consultative meeting the President will be holding with leaders of political parties on this public health challenge.

“The President has held a series of meetings and consultation with leaders across various sectors of society since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure that the national effort to combat the crisis is inclusive and enjoys the support of all stakeholder groups,” said the Presidency on Wednesday.

The President first met political leaders on 18 March. This was shortly after declaring the National State of Disaster in terms of the Disaster Management Act on 15 March.

The meeting was part of a series of consultations the President undertook with leaders across various sectors of society.

This is to ensure that the national effort to combat and contain COVID-19, is inclusive and enjoys the support of all stakeholder groups. - SAnews.gov.za