President engages political parties on COVID-19

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today engage leaders of political parties represented in Parliament to discuss the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic and matters related to the national lockdown.

The virtual meeting will be the third consultative meeting the President will be holding with leaders of political parties on this public health challenge.

“The President has held a series of meetings and consultation with leaders across various sectors of society since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure that the national effort to combat the crisis is inclusive and enjoys the support of all stakeholder groups,” said the Presidency on Wednesday.

The President first met political leaders on 18 March. This was shortly after declaring the National State of Disaster in terms of the Disaster Management Act on 15 March.

The meeting was part of a series of consultations the President undertook with leaders across various sectors of society.

This is to ensure that the national effort to combat and contain COVID-19, is inclusive and enjoys the support of all stakeholder groups. - SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

Schools to reopen on 1 June 2020

1286 Views
19 May 2020

How to access R350 COVID-19 grant

111851 Views
29 Apr 2020

New COVID-19 regulations for funerals

69414 Views
02 Apr 2020

UIF pays out COVID-19 benefits to workers

48365 Views
21 Apr 2020

Development to bring residents closer to economic activities

1327 Views
19 May 2020

New guidelines for school grounds amid COVID-19

5428 Views
30 Apr 2020

SA News on Facebook