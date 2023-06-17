President to discuss BRICS Summit, UN Charter with President Putin

By Dikeledi Molobela

Warsaw, Poland: The upcoming BRICS Summit is expected to be one of the key issues President Cyril Ramaphosa will discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin today in St Petersburg, Russia.

This as South Africa is expected to host the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India and China at the 15th BRICS Summit from 22 to 24 August 2023.

President Ramaphosa arrived in St Petersburg for the continuation of the African Peace Mission to the Ukraine and Russia conflict. His arrival in Russia’s cultural capital, follows constructive discussions with President Volodymyr Zelensky of the Ukraine on 16 June 2023.

On Friday President Ramaphosa, along with Senegal President Macky Sall, Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema and Comoros President and Head of African Union Azali Assoumani, had a meeting with President Zelensky in Kyiv.

The African Heads of State and Government visited the City of Bucha in Ukraine and participated in a commemoration ceremony at a civilian mass burial site where hundreds of people were killed at the start of the conflict.

Addressing the media upon the conclusion of the talks, President Ramaphosa said he had pointed out that all leaders respect the United Nations (UN) Charter, which is key in uniting various countries.

“For us the UN Charter is a very important and key charter that unites various countries of the world. And in our discussions with President Putin, we will be talking about the importance of the UN Charter,” he said.

President Ramaphosa emphasised that the quest for peace was an important one. He said the road to peace is not an easy one, however, it was necessary.

“The road to peace is not an easy one, it's often a very difficult one. We also [in] our own country had to traverse a difficult road to peace … when the conflict becomes most intense, that is when peace should be made,” he said.

He said the leaders told President Zelensky that they not only recognise the Ukrainians viewpoint, but they also respect how they feel about the war that is ongoing.

“We also said there is a need to bring this conflict to an end sooner rather than later,” he said, adding that the leaders also shared an African perspective on the war.

He highlighted that many countries in Africa have had conflicts, which have been resolved under very difficult and different circumstances where people struggled to find peace, but eventually realised that peace had to be found - no matter how difficult it is.

“So without minimising the suffering of the people of Ukraine, we are saying that's the proposal that we're putting on the table. And we are rather pleased that President Zelensky has said: ‘yes, let proposals be put on the table so that the march to peace can also have a number of participants’.

“We as African countries have chosen to be some of those participants and to make our humble, very humble contribution.”

President Ramaphosa said the many other proposals that have been made have a number of similarities.

“They connect somewhere and in the end, they can be a foundation for peace.”

“We hope that through these efforts, we can all join in helping to bring this conflict to an end,” the President said. – SAnews.gov.za