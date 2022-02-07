President to detail action on expert panel report

President Cyril Ramaphosa will in his State of Nation Address on Thursday, outline the first actions government will take in response to the findings and recommendations of the expert panel appointed in August 2021 to review government’s response to the July 2021 unrest.

This comes after the president authorised the release of the report to the public on Monday.

“Further actions will be announced in due course,” the Presidency said in a statement.

The President appointed the panel following a spate of orchestrated public violence, destruction and sabotage in July 2021.

The President had tasked the panel to lead a thorough and critical review of the security services’ preparedness for the July events.

“The panel was mandated to examine all aspects of the security response and to make recommendations on how to strengthen security capabilities,” the statement read.

The members of the panel comprised of Prof Sandy Africa, as chair, Advocate Mojanku Gumbi and Silumko Sokupa.

“The President tabled the report of the expert panel at a meeting of the National Security Council on Friday, 4 February 2022.

“The Council, which is chaired by the President, welcomed the report and the insights it provides on the work of and challenges faced by security services, law enforcement agencies and relevant organs of state,” the Presidency said.

The report can be accessed on the Presidency website at https://bit.ly/3LeMZOZ - SAnews.gov.za