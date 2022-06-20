President to deliver eulogy for late King of amaMpondo

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the eulogy at the funeral service of the late King of amaMpondo, Zanozuko Tyelovuyo Sigcau.

The President has accorded the King of amaMpondo a special official funeral Category 1. He was inaugurated as a King of the amaMpondo nation in 2018.

“During his tenure, he actively championed the development and progress of the amaMpondo Kingdom, and united the people to become active citizens.

“King Zanozuko Tyelovuyo Sigcau was an activist, a sports enthusiast, and a cultural curator who played a significant role to make a difference in the lives of people through various initiatives to address the social issues such as Gender-Based Violence,” the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said.

In line with this category, the President has instructed that the National Flag fly at half-mast at every flag station in the country from the morning of Wednesday, 15 June 2022, to the evening of the burial.

The funeral service will take place on Tuesday at Flagstaff in the Eastern Cape Province. The service will commence at 10am.

Condolence books

Condolence books have been placed at various government and municipal buildings across the Eastern Cape province.

Members of the public, who would like to convey their message of condolences to the amaMpondo Kingdom, are encouraged to write their messages in the condolence books.

The condolence books are at the following venues:

Ndimakude, Royal Family in Flagstaff

Eastern Cape House of Khoisan and Traditional leaders and Provincial Government Offices in Bisho

Alfred Nzo District Municipality in EMaXesibeni (Mount Ayliff)

OR Tambo District Municipality in Mthatha

Ingquza Hill Local Municipality in Flagstaff





Social media

The social media campaign on Twitter and Facebook has already started and will run until Tuesday, 21 June 2022.

Members of the public are requested to use the following accounts @GovZA on Twitter and the Government ZA Facebook page to pay tribute to the late King of amaMpondo.

The official hashtag is #RIPKumkaniSigcau. – SAnews.gov.za