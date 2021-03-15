President declares Special Official Funeral for King Zwelithini

Monday, March 15, 2021

President Cyril Ramaphosa has honoured the late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu with a declaration that His Majesty be accorded a Special Official Funeral Category 1.

This funeral will entail ceremonial elements provided by the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

The President has also authorised that the National Flag be flown at half-mast at every flag station in the country from the morning of Saturday, 13 March 2021, until the evening of the funeral service.

In terms of Chapter 1.5.2(a) of the State, Official and Provincial Funeral Policy Manual, the President may designate the funeral of a distinguished person as a Special Official Funeral.

King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu passed away in the early hours of Friday, 12 March 2021, after a lengthy illness.

President Ramaphosa has expressed his sincere condolences to the Royal Family, the Zulu nation and to the people of KwaZulu-Natal and beyond - for whom the Ingonyama was an important symbol of history, culture and heritage.

Details of the funeral will be announced in due course. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Concern over COVID-19 third wave

8576 Views
03 Mar 2021

SA moves to lockdown Alert Level 1

25982 Views
28 Feb 2021

Plans in place for Tropical Cyclone Eloise impact

13876 Views
25 Jan 2021

Everything you need to know about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

27074 Views
18 Feb 2021

NSFAS N+2 rule still stands

12112 Views
10 Jun 2020

National Minimum Wage increased to R21.69 per hour

15393 Views
10 Feb 2021

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter