President declares 27 December a public holiday

Thursday, December 8, 2022

South Africans will get to enjoy an extended Christmas with 27 December 2022 declared as a public holiday in lieu of Christmas Day falling on a Sunday.

This follows a declaration to this effect by President Cyril Ramaphosa in terms of Section 2A of the Public Holidays Act (Act No 36 of 1994).

A statement released by the Presidency on Thursday stated that in terms of the 2022 annual calendar, Christmas Day, 25 December, falls on a Sunday.

“In view of the unique circumstances around the 2022 calendar, and to uphold relevant labour law principles and practices, President Ramaphosa has declared Tuesday, 27 December, as a public holiday in lieu of Christmas Day,” the Presidency said in a statement on Thursday.

The Presidency explained that Section 2(1) of the Public Holidays Act provides that "whenever a public holiday falls on a Sunday, the following Monday shall be a public holiday”.

In this instance, the Monday following the 25 December 2022 is another public holiday, Day of Goodwill.

“If the holiday of Sunday 25 December were to be moved to Monday 26 December, this would cancel the holiday of 26 December or cause the two holidays – which are part of 12 paid public holidays annually - to overlap.

“This would mean workers would only have 11 paid public holidays in this year, while Section 5 of the Public Holidays Act provides that "... every employee shall be entitled to ... at least the number of public holidays as provided for in this Act,” the Presidency said. –SAnews.gov.za

