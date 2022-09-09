President Cyril Ramaphosa sends condolences to the British Royal Family

Friday, September 9, 2022

President Cyril Ramaphosa has on behalf of the Government and the people of South Africa sent sincere condolences to His Majesty, King Charles III, on the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on Thursday at the age of 96 and was the longest-reigning monarch in the United Kingdom.
 
"Her Majesty was an extraordinary and world-renowned public figure who lived a remarkable life. Her life and legacy will be fondly remembered by many around the world. The Queen’s commitment and dedication during her 70 years on the throne remains a noble and virtuous example to the entire world," President Ramaphosa said.
 
President Ramaphosa met Queen Elizabeth II at the last Commonwealth meeting which was held in London in 2018 where they spent some time looking  at letters that Former President Mandela sent to the Queen, reminiscing about the great stateman that Her Majesty respected enormously.
 
“South Africa’s thoughts and prayers are with The Royal Family, the Government and people of the United Kingdom as they mourn their immense loss,” President Ramaphosa said. – SAnews.gov.za

