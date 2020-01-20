President conveys condolences to Khoza family

Monday, January 20, 2020

President Cyril Ramaphosa has conveyed his profound sadness at the passing away of Mme Mantwa Khoza.

Khoza is the wife of Irvin Khoza, Chairman of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and Orlando Pirates Football Club.

In a statement on Saturday, the President conveyed his condolences to the Khoza family and relatives as well as the broader club and PSL fraternity during this difficult time.

“I offer the Chairman, Mr Irvin Khoza, my deep sympathy at the loss of a soul mate whose companionship, advice and support to the Chairman was an important contribution not only personally but to the most popular sport in our society.

“May the family and relatives find comfort in the beautiful memories and life shared," said the President. – SAnews.gov.za

