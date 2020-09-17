President asks citizens to do Jerusalema challenge on Heritage Day

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged South Africans to celebrate Heritage Day by reflecting on the country’s journey in the last six months in weathering the COVID-19 storm.

He has also called on citizens to get their groove on by taking part in the Jerusalema global dance frenzy by duo Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode on 24 September.

“There can be no better celebration of our South Africanness than joining the global phenomenon that is the Jerusalema dance challenge,” President Ramaphosa announced during his address on Wednesday.

“So, I urge all of you to take up this challenge on Heritage Day and show the world what we are capable of.”

Jerusalema has taken the world by storm and has over 139 039 790 views on YouTube and counting.

The hit continues to travel beyond the country’s borders and has topped the charts including the Billboard Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart in the United States.

It was number one on iTunes in Africa and the top five in countries such as Spain, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

It has also reached number one the Top 200 France charts and reached a peak on the Shazam Global Top 200 at number four last month.

Apart from dancing to the President’s favourite song, President Ramaphosa has also encouraged South Africans to use this public holiday as family time, remember those who have lost their lives to COVID-19, and “quietly rejoice” in the remarkable and diverse heritage of the nation. – SAnews.gov.za