President appoints Climate Change Coordinating Commission

Friday, December 18, 2020

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed members of the inaugural Presidential Climate Change Coordinating Commission (P4C) with effect from 17 December 2020.

In a statement on Thursday, the Presidency said the establishment of the commission emanates from the Presidential Jobs Summit held in October 2018 when social partners agreed that a statutory body be formed to coordinate and oversee the just transition towards a low-carbon, inclusive, climate change resilient economy and society.

“The commission is tasked with advising on South Africa’s climate change response. This includes mitigation and adaptation to climate change and its associated impacts. It will furthermore provide independent monitoring and review of South Africa’s progress in meeting its emissions reduction and adaptation goals,” read the statement.

Under the commission’s terms of reference, it will advise on and facilitate a common understanding of a just transition, cognisant of the socio-economic, environmental and technological implications of climate change. This covers adaptation, mitigation as well as means of implementation.

“It will also provide a platform for the engagement of key stakeholders on the National Employment Vulnerability Assessment (NEVA) and Sector Job Resilient Plans (SJRPs) and ensure reporting of progress towards the implementation of the Sector Job Resilient Plans,” read the statement.

Chaired by the President, the commission comprises representatives from government departments and state entities, business organisations, labour, academia, civil society, research institutions and traditional leadership.

The newly appointed members of the Presidential Climate Change Coordinating Commission are:

1. Mr Valli Moosa (Deputy Chair)

2. Ms Ayakha Melithafa

3. Dr Brian Mantlana

4. Ms Mandy Rambaros

5. Ms Joanne Bate

6. Mr Dhesigen Naidoo

7. Ms Mapaseka Lukhele

8. Ms Shamini Harrington

9. Ms Princess Tsakani Nkambule

10. Mr Setlakalane Molepo

11. Ms Joanne Yawitch

12. Mbulaheni Mbodi

13. Ms Lebogang Mulaisi

14. Mr Jacques Hugo

15. Mr Mac Chavalala

16. Mr Bongani Mwale

17. Ms Louise Naude

18. Mr Bobby Peek

19. Mr Happy Khambule

20. Mr Bantu Holomisa

21. Ms Melissa Fourie

22. Ms Makoma Lekalakala

The Presidency said the process of receiving nominations for and making appointments of additional members is ongoing and will be finalised in due course. – SAnews.gov.za

 

