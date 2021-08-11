President to appear before State Capture Inquiry

Wednesday, August 11, 2021

President Cyril Ramaphosa will appear before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture and Corruption on Wednesday and Thursday in his capacity as the President and former Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa.

"The Commission has indicated that the first part of his appearance will cover matters that were outstanding following his appearance on behalf of the African National Congress on 28-29 April 2021. Thereafter the Commission will proceed with matters relating to his positions in the State," the Presidency said on Tuesday.

The President’s appearance before the Commission follows an undertaking that he made in 2018 to provide the Commission with any information and assistance it may seek in the fulfilment of its mandate.

Proceedings are scheduled to start at 9am on both days. – SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

Special COVID-19 SRD Grant applications open this week

777237 Views
05 Aug 2021

How to access R350 COVID-19 grant

364184 Views
29 Apr 2020

Web traffic slows down R350 SRD application process

84854 Views
06 Aug 2021

No need to reapply for R350 grant, says SASSA

77631 Views
12 Feb 2021

NSFAS clarifies confusion on funding for R350 grant beneficiaries

13216 Views
08 Mar 2021

Change your SASSA grant payment method next week

263572 Views
25 Aug 2020

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter