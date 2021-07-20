President and business leaders discuss civil unrest interventions

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday chair a meeting with more than 90 CEOs and business leaders of key industries that have been impacted by last week’s civil unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Dozens of businesses – including malls and factories – were during the unprecedented unrest looted and gutted, leaving a trail of destruction amounting to tens of billions of rand in their wake.

In a statement, the Presidency said the meeting would discuss steps being taken by government and business to recover and rebuild from the damage caused by last week’s events.

The Premiers of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal as well as Ministers of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development; Public Enterprises; Tourism; Justice and Correctional Services; Mineral Resources and Energy; Finance; Small Business Development; Communications and Digital Technologies; Trade, Industry and Development; and the MEC of Economic Development in Gauteng and the MEC of Economic Development in KwaZulu-Natal will also be in attendance. – SAnews.gov.za