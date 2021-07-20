President and business leaders discuss civil unrest interventions

Tuesday, July 20, 2021

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday chair a meeting with more than 90 CEOs and business leaders of key industries that have been impacted by last week’s civil unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Dozens of businesses – including malls and factories – were during the unprecedented unrest looted and gutted, leaving a trail of destruction amounting to tens of billions of rand in their wake.

In a statement, the Presidency said the meeting would discuss steps being taken by government and business to recover and rebuild from the damage caused by last week’s events. 

The Premiers of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal as well as Ministers of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development; Public Enterprises; Tourism; Justice and Correctional Services; Mineral Resources and Energy; Finance; Small Business Development; Communications and Digital Technologies; Trade, Industry and Development; and the MEC of Economic Development in Gauteng and the MEC of Economic Development in KwaZulu-Natal will also be in attendance. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

COVID-19 TERS applications re-open

5287 Views
19 Jul 2021

Gauteng welcomes walk-ins at vaccination centres

21804 Views
21 Jun 2021

Vaccine registration now open for those aged 35 to 49

12537 Views
15 Jul 2021

How to register for COVID-19 vaccine

214601 Views
17 May 2021

35 - 49 age group to be vaccinated from 1 August

22626 Views
09 Jul 2021

Three arrest for inciting looting and public violence

1784 Views
19 Jul 2021

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter