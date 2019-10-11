President to address Financial Times Africa Summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to undertake a working visit to London in the United Kingdom at the weekend.

During the working visit, the President will deliver the opening address at the 6th Financial Times Africa Summit on Monday at the Claridges in London.

The Financial Times Africa Summit is an annual event hosted by the Financial Times newspaper, focusing on current business affairs in African countries.

This year’s theme is “Africa in Motion” and will place a special emphasis on youth, women, entrepreneurs, scientists and artists and innovation, said the Presidency in a statement on Friday

The overarching theme is that “Africa’s home-made solutions are becoming more relevant as the continent takes its destiny into its own hands”.

The summit will discuss business, investment as well as political and cultural environment in Africa with expert speakers, potential investors and innovators.

“On the sidelines of the summit, President Ramaphosa is also expected to engage investors and business leaders with the aim of attracting new investment for South Africa,” said the Presidency.

The President will be accompanied by Small Business Development Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni and Presidential Special Envoy on Investment, Mcebisi Jonas. – SAnews.gov.za