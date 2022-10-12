Presidency releases amended version of State Capture Commission Report

The Presidency has received the amended version of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture Report, which incorporates corrections made by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, who chaired the Commission.

“The release follows the granting of permission by the Pretoria High Court on the 4th of October 2022, to allow Chief Justice Zondo to make corrections to the final volume of the report which was submitted to the Presidency in June 2022,” the Presidency said in a statement on Wednesday.

Chief Justice Zondo applied for the right to make the corrections in August, saying nobody would be prejudiced by them and they would be in the public interest.

The amended reported is available and can be downloaded from the Presidency’s website: www.thepresidency.gov.za. –SAnews.gov.za