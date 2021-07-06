Presidency receives SIU report on Digital Vibes investigation

Tuesday, July 6, 2021

The Presidency has received the final report of the Special Investigating Unit on an investigation into a contract between the National Department of Health and service provider, Digital Vibes.

“The Presidency is studying the report and will keep the public abreast of developments in this matter.

“It will do so in a manner that preserves information that may be or become the subject of prosecution, civil action or disciplinary proceedings,” the Presidency said in a statement.

The SIU is probing the irregular awarding of a R150 million tender to close associates of Health Minister Zweli Mkhize who has been placed on special leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has been granted a preservation order to freeze approximately R22 million held in bank and investment accounts linked to Digital Vibes (Pty) Ltd.

The order was granted on 17 June 2021 by the Special Tribunal.

This is as part of taking action against those implicated in corruption, maladministration and malpractice, in the matter involving the national  Department of Health and the communication firm. – SAnews.gov.za

 

 

