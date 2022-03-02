Presidency receives Part 3 of State Capture Inquiry report

The third part of the State Capture Commission report comprising of four volumes exclusively focusing on BOSASA has been handed over to the Presidency and released to the public on Tuesday.

Director-General in The Presidency, Phindile Baleni, received the report on behalf of the President from the Secretary of the Commission, Professor Itumeleng Mosala at the Union Buildings.

The first part of the report was presented and handed over by Acting Chief Justice and Commission Chairperson, Judge Raymond Zondo, to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings, in January.

The second part was handed to the Presidency on 1 February 2022.

Part 3 of the report, which consists of four volumes, has more than 1000 pages’ covering evidence heard by the Commission with regard to the BOSASA Group of Companies.

In the report, Commission Chair Zondo said there will be Parts 4, 5 and 6 which will follow in March and April 2022.

“It was indicated in Part 1 that the reasons for the conclusion that state capture had been established would be given in Part 3. That was said because at that time the plan was that Part 3 was going to be the last Part of the Report. It does not contain those reasons. Those reasons will appear in one of the Parts that are to follow,” the Commission Chair said in the report.

In the first section, the Commission deals with allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud which relates to the BOSASA group of companies.

“The evidence heard by the commission revealed that the BOSASA group of companies, its Chief Executive Officer, Gavin Watson, its Chief Operations Officer, Angelo Agrizzi, its Directors including Joe Gumede, Leshabane and others ran the entire BOSASA business operations on the basis of widespread corruption, bribery and fraud,” the report stated.

Meanwhile, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria recently granted the Commission an additional two months to the end of April 2022 to complete its work.

Commensurately, the High Court granted the President an extension of four months from receipt of the full report to present to Parliament an implementation plan in response to the report. – SAnews.gov.za