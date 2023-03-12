Presidency notes outcomes of the Public Protector report on Phala Phala matter

The Presidency says it has noted the outcomes of the Public Protector's preliminary report on the investigation of whether President Cyril Ramaphosa breached the executive ethics code with respect to the Phala Phala matter.

The report has cleared the President of any wrongdoing with regard to the theft of the equivalent of R8 million in US dollars from his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo during February 2020.

“The Presidency is in receipt of the Public Protector's preliminary report. As stated before, we reiterate that the President did not participate in any wrong doing, nor did he violate the oath of his office. Instead, the President was a victim of a crime that he duly reported to the relevant authorities,” the Presidency said on Saturday. – SAnews.gov.za