Presidency notes outcomes of the Public Protector report on Phala Phala matter

Sunday, March 12, 2023

The Presidency says it has noted the outcomes of the Public Protector's preliminary report on the investigation of whether President Cyril Ramaphosa breached the executive ethics code with respect to the Phala Phala matter.

The report has cleared the President of any wrongdoing with regard to the theft of the equivalent of R8 million in US dollars from his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo during February 2020.

“The Presidency is in receipt of the Public Protector's preliminary report. As stated before, we reiterate that the President did not participate in any wrong doing, nor did he violate the oath of his office. Instead, the President was a victim of a crime that he duly reported to the relevant authorities,” the Presidency said on Saturday. – SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

Social grants to increase, Social Relief of Distress Grant to stay until 2024

66581 Views
22 Feb 2023

Stage 4 load shedding to be implemented this afternoon

462 Views
12 Mar 2023

SIU welcomes Constitutional Court ruling on powers, jurisdiction

585 Views
12 Mar 2023

President of Tanzania to pay State Visit to SA

892 Views
12 Mar 2023

Free State Education MEC Tate Makgoe dies in car accident

4516 Views
05 Mar 2023

Government to increase spending on learning and culture

2930 Views
22 Feb 2023

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter