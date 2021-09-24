Presidency mourns passing of Minister Mondli Gungubele's son

The Ministry in the Presidency has sent its condolences to the family of Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele following the death of his son.

In a statement, the Ministry in the Presidency said 32-year-old Karabo Gungubele passed away on Friday following a short illness.

“Minister…Gungubele is deeply saddened by the untimely passing of his son. Karabo worked as a Quantitative Analyst at First National Bank and held a BSc in Mathematical Science.

“The Presidency sends its deepest condolences to the Gungubele family during this hour of need. May the soul of Karabo Gungubele rest in peace,” the statement said.

Further details on the funeral will be released at a later stage. – SAnews.gov.za