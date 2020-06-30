Presidency dismisses false report on Ministerial visit to Botswana

The Presidency has dismissed a report by online news service, Daily Maverick, which reported that a planned Ministerial visit to Botswana was linked to developments between the neighbouring country and South African businesswoman Bridgette Radebe.

“The Presidency wishes to draw attention to a false report by online news service, Daily Maverick, which has distorted the purpose of a planned visit to Botswana today [Tuesday, 30 June 2020] by Minister of State Security Ayanda Dlodlo,” said the President’s office.

According to the Presidency, Dlodlo was scheduled to meet with President Mokgweetsi Masisi in Gaborone today in her capacity as a Special Envoy, deployed by President Ramaphosa to engage on matters related to the Southern African Customs Union.

The meeting has since been postponed due to scheduling challenges.

“Regrettably, Daily Maverick alleges today’s visit by the Special Envoy was to centre on developments between the Botswana government and South African businesswoman Ms Bridgette Radebe.

“This is completely false, as President Ramaphosa has clearly mandated the Minister of State Security to engage on matters related to the Southern African Customs Union,” said the Presidency.

The President’s office emphasised that Special Envoys are never deployed to deliver rebukes to governments with whom South Africa engages on any matter, as South Africa maintains the highest level of respect and decorum in all diplomatic engagements. – SAnews.gov.za