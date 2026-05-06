Presidency clarifies Zimbabwe visit, urges law enforcement to act without fear

Wednesday, May 6, 2026

President Cyril Ramaphosa has clarified that he had no prior knowledge of an individual of interest to law enforcement who was reportedly present during his recent working visit to Zimbabwe.



This follows reports that surfaced after the President’s visit, which took place on Sunday at the invitation of his counterpart Emmerson Mnangagwa.



Briefing media on Wednesday in Cape Town, Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the President travelled to Zimbabwe on Sunday at the invitation of his counterpart, Emmerson Mnangagwa, for discussions on bilateral relations and regional matters.



Magwenya said the visit underscored the deeply historical relationship between the two countries, rooted in their shared struggles against colonialism and apartheid, as well as strong trade ties. In 2025, South African exports to Zimbabwe reached approximately US$4.3 billion, largely driven by agricultural products and machinery.



During the visit, the two leaders held discussions in an informal setting at Mnangagwa’s farm, where Ramaphosa also sought insight into initiatives supporting local farmers in surrounding areas.

However, the Presidency noted “with concern” reports that an individual wanted by law enforcement was present during the visit.



“President Ramaphosa had no prior knowledge of who will be present during the visit nor was he familiar with the said individual. The President flew to Zimbabwe for a meeting with his counterpart and nothing else,” Magwenya said.



He added that the President supports ongoing investigations, urging law enforcement agencies to pursue the matter “with no fear or hesitation”.

Water crisis response intensified

Magwenya also provided an update on the National Water Crisis Committee (WATERCOM), established earlier this year and chaired by the President to coordinate responses to water supply challenges.



The committee brings together key departments including Water and Sanitation, National Treasury, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Human Settlements, Public Works and Infrastructure, Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, as well as the South African Police Service.



At a technical level, the structure is led by the Director-General in the Presidency, Phindile Baleni.

WATERCOM is overseeing the implementation of a National Water Action Plan aimed at addressing supply disruptions and accelerating reforms across government.

The plan focuses on improving service delivery in priority areas, reforming local government water systems, unlocking infrastructure investment, strengthening regulatory frameworks, and tackling corruption and criminality in the sector, including the misuse of water tankers.



Engagements on the plan have already taken place with provinces and municipalities, with further consultations planned with business, labour and civil society. An advisory group of water experts from academia and other institutions is also being established.

May programme

Meanwhile, the Presidency outlined a busy programme for President Ramaphosa in May.

On Thursday, the President will visit the South32 Hillside Aluminium smelter in Richards Bay to mark 30 years of operations. The facility, the largest aluminium smelter in the southern hemisphere, supports an estimated 29,000 jobs and has contributed around R35 billion to the economy over the past decade.

On 12 May, Ramaphosa will officially open the Africa Travel Indaba in Durban, a major platform for tourism investment and collaboration across the continent.



He is also expected to address the BlackRock Infrastructure Investment Conference on 13 May, engaging global investors on opportunities in energy, transport, digital and water infrastructure.



Other key engagements include responding to oral questions in the National Assembly on 14 May, presiding over the National Orders awards on 19 May, and undertaking a working visit to Botswana on 20 May for the South Africa-Botswana Bi-National Commission.



The Presidency said these engagements form part of ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral relations, drive investment, and address domestic challenges facing the country. -SAnews.gov.za