Pres Ramaphosa regrets load shedding – Presidential Spokesperson

Presidential Spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, says President Cyril Ramaphosa deeply regrets the current energy situation which has plunged the country into Stage 6 load shedding.

Magwenya was updating the public on the President’s public programme and topical issues of public and media interest.

“The President acknowledges the frustration of households, parents and learners who have commenced the school calendar year facing power shortages. The devastation to small businesses and the adverse impact to the economy remains severe for South Africa’s recovering economy,” Magwenya said during a hybrid media briefing on Thursday.

Giving an update on the National Energy Plan, Magwenya said that President Ramaphosa convened a National Energy Crisis Committee comprising of Ministers and various technical work stream leaders on 15 December.

Whilst the President acknowledged some of the progress made in the executing elements of the National Energy Plan, he further demanded more urgency and speed in the implementation of all priority areas and actions laid out in the plan.

“To date President Ramaphosa remains seized with finding a sustainable solution to the current energy crisis. The President has been regularly briefed on the situation at Eskom and on the roll out of the National Energy Plan.

“More engagements are scheduled for today and tomorrow for a review of the situation and direction on urgent measures that must be undertaken in order to mitigate against the impact of load shedding,” said the Presidential Spokesperson.

Despite the current gloomy state of load shedding, the National Energy Crisis Committee work streams continue to make progress on several areas aimed at ensuring the stability of the grid and finding additional megawatts.

World Economic Forum



On 17 January 2023, President Ramaphosa will lead a delegation of Ministers and South African captains of industry to Davos, Switzerland, where he will participate at the World Economic Forum (WEF) events, in which he will lead the promotion of South Africa as an investment destination of choice.

The theme for this year’s WEF is "Cooperation in a fragmented world”.

Ministers Naledi Pandor, Enoch Gondongwana, Ebrahim Patel, and Mamoloko Kubayi will form part of the delegation accompanying the President.

The South African delegation to WEF will add the country’s voice to discussions about global issues, with the overall aim to position South Africa as a competitive business destination.

“President Ramaphosa will participate in the Dialogue on Economics of Women’s Health, the Annual Welcome Dinner hosted Prof Klaus and Hilde Schwab. The dinner brings together Heads of State, government and international organisations as well as members of the Board of Trustees, the International Business Council and Strategic Partners,” Magwenya said.

The President will also form part of the Annual Breakfast Meeting of the African Heads of State/Government entitled Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The AfCFTA is the largest free trade area in the world, by area and number of participating countries.

Once fully implemented, it will be the fifth-largest economy in the world, with the potential to have a combined GDP of more than $3.4 trillion.

Magwenya added that the engagement at WEF will explore how public-private partnerships can support the implementation of the AfCFTA.

The President will also attend the annual meeting on Investing on Infrastructure for Resilience.

The Presidency will provide details on bilateral meetings in due course. –SAnews.gov.za

