Premier Ramathuba leads service delivery week

Monday, May 25, 2026

Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba is leading a four-day service delivery week in the Mogalakwena Local Municipality as part of efforts to assess service delivery, monitor government projects and strengthen coordination among all spheres of government.

The programme, which runs from 25 to 28 May 2026, is being conducted in line with the District Development Model (DDM) and brings together provincial and local government leaders to address service delivery challenges in the municipality.

Ramathuba is joined by Members of the Executive Council (MECs), the Executive Mayor of the Waterberg District Municipality and the Mayor of the Mogalakwena Local Municipality.

The service delivery week aims to improve coordination in the delivery of government services while strengthening intergovernmental planning, budgeting and implementation.

It also seeks to foster collaboration between government, the private sector, civil society organisations, organised labour, traditional leaders and other stakeholders in the district.

According to the Limpopo Provincial Government, the initiative forms part of ongoing efforts to ensure that development programmes respond effectively to the needs of communities and that government projects are implemented efficiently.

Speaking ahead of the programme, Ramathuba said the service delivery week would provide an opportunity to tackle key challenges facing the municipality.

"This service delivery week will address service delivery challenges and provide strategic support on the state of the municipality regarding finance, governance and infrastructure provision," she said.

The provincial government is expected to use the engagement to assess progress on existing projects, identify bottlenecks affecting service delivery and develop interventions aimed at improving municipal performance.

The service delivery week is being held at the Hans van Rensburg Hall in Mokopane and is expected to run daily from 10:00. – SAnews.gov.za