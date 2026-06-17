Premier Ntuli calls for unified response to undocumented migration

Wednesday, June 17, 2026

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has reaffirmed the provincial government's commitment to addressing undocumented migration while upholding constitutional principles, human dignity and social cohesion.

Speaking in the Provincial Legislature last week, Ntuli outlined government's approach to what he described as one of the most significant governance challenges facing societies around the world.

The Premier said migration has historically contributed to human progress, economic development and cultural exchange, but warned that undocumented migration presents growing challenges for governments.

"Migration itself is not the problem. The challenge before governments is how to manage migration in a manner that protects human dignity, safeguards the rule of law, strengthens public confidence, and ensures that development benefits all who live within our communities."

Ntuli acknowledged concerns raised by communities across KwaZulu-Natal about the impact of undocumented migration on public safety, local economies, labour markets, service delivery and social cohesion.

He stressed that government would continue to distinguish between lawful migrants, refugees, asylum seekers and people residing in the country without legal documentation.

"Our responsibility is to confront facts with facts, challenges with solutions, and anxieties with leadership. We must reject xenophobia and discrimination in all their forms, but we must equally reject the notion that the rule of law is optional."

The Premier said the South African Constitution requires government to protect human rights while enforcing lawful governance.

"Human dignity and lawful governance are not opposing choices. They are mutually reinforcing obligations. A state that exercises compassion must also exercise responsibility," he said.

Ntuli highlighted the province's ongoing Engangeni Ngesango Iyafohla Programme of Action, which aims to strengthen migration governance, support law enforcement efforts, combat criminal syndicates, improve intergovernmental coordination and restore public confidence in the state's ability to enforce the law.

As part of these efforts, the Premier announced that KwaZulu-Natal will convene its Second Provincial Round Table on Undocumented Foreign Nationals later this month.

The gathering will bring together government departments, law enforcement agencies, traditional leaders, business representatives, labour formations, civil society organisations, faith-based groups, academics and community stakeholders.

According to Ntuli, the round table is expected to adopt a comprehensive Programme of Action and formalise an integrated provincial response to migration-related challenges.

Describing the engagement, the Premier called for broad participation from all sectors of society.

"The reality before us is that no single institution can address this challenge alone. This challenge demands a whole-of-government and whole-of-society response."

Ntuli urged citizens and institutions to reject division and work together to find practical and sustainable solutions. "Let us reject the politics of division, fear, and scapegoating. Let us equally reject complacency and inaction," he said. – SAnews.gov.za