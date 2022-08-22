PRASA revitalises long-distance rail services

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) is revitalising its long-distance services following the temporary disruption of services due to theft and vandalism of rail infrastructure and logistical issues.

“The rise in fuel prices, road congestion and rising costs of accommodation have necessitated the business to respond to the demands and travel needs of long-distance travellers as per primary mandate,” the agency said in a statement.

This year, PRASA is focusing is on high-demand corridors, with work underway to revitalise the Johannesburg to Musina route.

PRASA said the recovery work on the Musina route is at an advanced stage, with the resumption of services between Johannesburg and Makhado via Polokwane scheduled for 2 September 2022.

“PRASA is also pleased to announce that final preparations are underway for the special charter service to KwaZulu-Natal for the Comrades Marathon, as our statement of intent and commitment to recover the Johannesburg to KwaZulu-Natal route.

“The introduction of the special charter train service forms part of Mainline Passenger Services’ strategic pillars for revenue generation through special events and seasonal train services,” the agency said.

The service is open to anyone seeking to travel to KwaZulu-Natal on the weekend of Comrades Marathon, including runners, their families and the public looking for a getaway weekend to the province.

“Given the high demand for accommodation and rising fuel costs, Shosholoza Meyl will be providing the public an alternative, safe, and affordable mode of long-distance travel during the 2022 Comrades Marathon weekend.

“This will help alleviate traffic congestion on our roads and give Comrades runners and travellers some financial relief in an all-inclusive package. The service is split into two classes: the tourist class offered by our premier classe train and economy class,” PRASA said.

From as little as R870, the low-cost service provides a roundtrip on KZN’s scenic routes and accommodation.

Catering will be made available for purchase throughout the duration of the trip.

“With premier classe, passengers can look forward to a roundtrip on the beautiful scenic route of KZN, luxurious accommodation, a hot shower, dinner and breakfast, and entertainment. Free massages and physiotherapy sessions will be provided courtesy of the Wits University’s Physiotherapy Department.

“The train departs on 26 August at 8am and returns to Johannesburg on 28 August after the marathon.

“The 2022 Comrades Marathon has presented PRASA with an opportunity to demonstrate its commitment in recovering the corridors and quality services.

“It is also an opportunity to demonstrate our resilience and endurance, and the spirit of team work as we recover our services,” the agency said.

Booking for the Comrades Marathon can be made on 011 013 0486 or 012 315 2090.

Bookings for Johannesburg to Makhado bookings can be made on 086 000 8888. – SAnews.gov.za