PRASA to resume rail services in the Eastern Cape

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) has announced that final preparations are underway to resume limited services in the Eastern Cape on the East London and Gqebherha corridors.

This comes after the line was closed in January due to severe vandalism rendering the network unable to operate.

The limited service is scheduled to resume from 23 June 2022 for both corridors, running one train in the morning going to the CBD and one train in the afternoon returning from the CBD.

An adjusted train timetable has been created to cater for the limited service.

“The region originally operated both diesel and electric trains. However, the severe vandalism left the region unable to operate due to cable theft.

“As an interim measure, PRASA has made available diesel locomotives in order to return the service while repair works continue on the lines,” the agency said on Tuesday.

This is part of PRASA’s strategic commitment to return services in all its operational regions through key interventions such as operating non-electric trains in the interim.

“We are recovering our services Corridor-By-Corridor. Train drivers are currently busy with conversion training classes in both East London and Gqeberha that is expected to take five days.

“The testing of the operational lines commenced last Monday and took seven days to complete as part of passenger and employee safety,” PRASA said. –SAnews.gov.za