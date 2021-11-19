PRASA places Group CEO on precautionary suspension

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) Board of Control has placed its Group CEO Zolani Matthews on precautionary suspension to investigate an alleged sensitive matter of security breach and other contractual obligations associated with his employment contract.

“By consensus, the Board resolved that Matthews should be placed on precautionary suspension to allow detailed probing of the matter at hand to be concluded in his absence,” Chairperson of PRASA Board Leonard Ramatlakane said on Friday.

The decision to place the Group CEO was taken during the PRASA Board of Control meeting on Thursday.

“The Board will endeavourer to conclude the matter at hand expeditiously in the best interest of all parties involved. The appointment of an acting Group CEO will be communicated and the Board will make sure that the daily operations of the organisation are not negatively affected,” Ramatlakane said. – SAnews.gov.za