PRASA places former acting GCEO on suspension

The Board of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) has placed former Acting Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), David Mphelo, on suspension with immediate effect pending investigations.

Mphelo, who is PRASA’s Chief Information Officer, was appointed Acting GCEO for six months this year as prescribed by the human capital management (HCM) policy on acting.

At its meeting on Wednesday, the Board received a report regarding serious allegations against Mphelo during his acting stint as the GCEO.

“The allegations against Mphelo involve irregularities in recruitment and procurement amongst others. Given the gravity and seriousness of the allegations, the Board resolved that it is in the best interest of PRASA Mphelo be placed on suspension with immediate effect pending investigations,” PRASA said on Thursday.

The PRASA Board will not communicate any further in respect to this matter until the due process has been completed. - SAnews.gov.za