PRASA getting back on track

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) has assured labour that progress has been made in recovering the rail infrastructure following its destruction at the hands of criminal syndicates and opportunistic criminal activities during the hard lockdown.

Acting Group CEO, David Mphelo, made this assurance on Wednesday in response to the Western Cape’s Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) grievances and demands for functional rail service.

The federation’s demands included the resumption of services on the Central Line.

Addressing labour, alongside the Chairperson of the Board, outside the Cape Town station, Mphelo said PRASA has to date recovered services on the Northern and Southern line corridors.

PRASA is resuming the Central Line in phases, while the Housing Development Agency finalises the relocation processes. However, on the Central Line, PRASA has been able to recover services on some corridors.

Currently, services are running from Cape Town to Langa via Pinelands and Langa to Belville via Sarepta. These services were resumed on 26 July.

PRASA said the Central Line recovery work is broken into Phases 1A (Cape Town-Langa via Pinelands), 1B (Langa-Belliville via Sarepta) & 1C (Langa-Nyanga), and Phase 2, which covers Philippi to Khayelitsha & Kapteinsklip.

The line for Langa to Nyanga (Phase 1C) is expected to resume services by end of September 2022.

Phase 2A Nyanga to Chris Hani and Phase 2B – Nyaga to Kapteinsklip is expected to be back online by end of December 2022 pending the Housing Development Agency’s relocation plans.

Mphelo detailed work done to enhance security deployments on the rail network and stations across the country.

“To date, 1 380 security personnel have been insourced, with the deployment expected to increase. The integrated security plan is bearing fruit in the corridors it has been implemented,” he said.

PRASA said other issues raised by the unions, including wage increases will be deliberated at the board level in line with the prescripts of the law and relevant legislation.

“PRASA views the plight of workers worsened by the rising fuel costs and commuting costs in a very serious light. It pleads with labour for patience as the organization recovers the rail infrastructure nationally.

“The provision of a safe, secure, and affordable passenger rail service forms part of PRASA’s primary mandate and one of the business’ strategic pillars. PRASA will continue engaging with Labour as our social partner at relevant forums,” the agency said. – SAnews.gov.za