PRASA commences process to fill key vacant posts

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) has commenced with efforts to stabilise the entity by filling key vacant positions occupied by acting incumbents.

“Among the key targets we had agreed to, following years of haemorrhaging critical engineering and project management capacity, is stabilising the company by filling key vacancies at senior management level,” Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said on Tuesday.

Addressing a virtual meeting of the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on PRASA, Mbalula said efforts to stabilise the company also include recovering commuter rail operations in the 10 priority corridors, while paying serious attention to operational safety and security.

While progress is being made towards filling key vacancies, a number of critical positions are occupied by acting incumbents.

“As on 28 February 2022, a total of 737 employees were acting in various roles across the PRASA Group at a cost of R8 843 649.77. PRASA currently has over 3 500 vacancies nationally.

“This represents a vacancy rate of 19%, which remains unacceptably high. This is a matter that remains on our radar and progress on lowering this rate to acceptable levels will be monitored and reported on quarterly,” the Minister said.

The Minister said since the board’s appointment, government has been emphatic on the need to expedite the review of PRASA’s organisational design and business model in order to make the necessary and suitable changes to the structure and model of the Group.

“The review of the organisational design was undertaken by the board and subjected to independent assessment, which have since been concluded.

“The new operating model and organisational design will be implemented in a phased manner, commencing at the beginning of the new financial year.”

The following key positions have acting incumbents:

The Group CEO position became vacant following a decision of the board to terminate the contract of the Group CEO. The board advertised the vacancy in March 2022, and has given the filling of this vacancy a priority. David Mphelo is currently acting as Group CEO.

The position of Chief Human Capital Officer became vacant in July 2021, following the passing of the incumbent, Thandeka Mabija. The vacancy will be advertised when the new organisational design is implemented. This is one of the vacancies that may be affected by the new operating model that introduces a shared service model, amongst others. Nonhlanhla Kondowe is currently acting as Group Human Capital Officer.

The Chief Procurement Officer position has been vacant since July 2021. The vacancy was advertised in March 2022. Willie Mathebula was seconded from National Treasury and has been acting since June 2021. The target is to fill the vacancy by June 2022.

The Chief Executive Officer: PRASA Rail became vacant in February 2021. The vacancy will only be advertised upon implementation of the new organisational structure, as it is one of those whose job design will be affected by the new operating model. Nelson Malefane is currently acting.

The Chief Executive Officer: PRASA CRES position became vacant in November 2021 following mutual separation with the incumbent. The vacancy will only be advertised upon implementation of the new organisational structure, as it is one of those whose job design will be affected by the new operating model. Annette Lindeque is currently acting.

The Chief Audit Executive position has been vacant since November 2021. The vacancy was advertised in March 2022. The target is to fill the vacancy by June 2022. Jeff Mahlangu is currently acting.

The Group Chief Security Officer position has been vacant since November 2021. The vacancy was advertised in March 2022. The target is to fill the vacancy by June 2022.

The Safety Nominated Manager position has been vacant since December 2020. The vacancy was advertised in March 2022. The target is to fill the vacancy by June 2022. Themba Mahenye is currently acting.

The Group Company Secretary position has been vacant since February 2021. The vacancy was advertised in March 2022. The target is to fill the vacancy by June 2022. There is no acting incumbent.

The Group CFO is currently facing a disciplinary process. Brian Alexander is currently acting as CFO.

The vacancies of the Executive in the Office of the Group CEO and the Group Executive: Legal, Risk and Compliance are subject to pending legal processes. The former has no acting incumbent, while Thato Tsautse is acting in the latter position.

