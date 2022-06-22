PRASA addresses concerns of traders

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) says it is clamping down on traders who lease out their allocated space at its stations to people who should not be trading.

This comes after allegations made in the media by someone who purports to be a member of Operation Dudula claiming that South Africans are excluded from trading opportunities at its various premises/stations.

In a statement on Tuesday, PRASA said it works with various informal trading associations to provide informal businesses and micro entrepreneurs with trading opportunities at various PRASA stations.

“Informal Traders belong to an association that liaise with PRASA on behalf of its members. Demarcation and allocation of trading space is done by PRASA. To trade at our facilities one would need to be registered with an association.

“It has also come to our attention of a practice where some traders lease out their allocated space to people who should not be trading on the spaces. We are clamping down on this practice through our own internal processes,” the agency said.

Recently the PRASA board approved the PRASA Informal Trading Policy, which seeks to further regulate the allocation of demarcated spaces and improve on the spatial areas where informal trade is allowed within the confines of the laws of the country and the Conditions of Carriage that set out the Terms and Conditions of using our premises.

“We are currently engaging all relevant stakeholders about the policy. PRASA supports economic development initiatives and will not discriminate micro entrepreneurs based on their race, gender, or nationality.

“However, only people who meet the criteria can operate on our spaces and the policy will ensure that any acts of illegality or criminality are prevented. PRASA has no control over trading spaces on other public spaces outside of our premises.

“It is within the ambit and jurisdiction of the said Metros and Municipalities to regulate public spaces outside of PRASA’s jurisdiction,” the agency said. –SANews.gov.za