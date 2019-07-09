Praise for Bafana

The Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts and Culture says the good performance that Bafana Bafana put up against Egypt should be a launch pad for the Nigerian game.

Bafana beat 2019 Africa Cup of Nations host Egypt 1-0 on Saturday, eliminating the tournament favourites.

“The victory speaks to the resilience of South Africans and their competitive edge to succeed on the global stage.

“That ought to be continued and the committee wants to see all South African national teams do well in all sporting codes,” committee chairperson Beauty Dlulane said.

She said the positivity that followed the win, especially on the sporting front, was refreshing and good to witness.

“Providing the necessary support to all teams is mandatory ahead of major competitions such as the Afcon [African Cup of Nations] and the Fifa World Cup.

“We want national teams to perform at the required levels. This is a measure the committee will use in assessing the performance of all associations. Sport is South Africa’s golden economy,” Dlulane said.

South Africa is currently participating in the African Cup of Nations tournament taking place in Egypt.

The committee wished Bafana Bafana well for their quarter-final clash with Nigeria on Wednesday. – SAnews.gov.za