PPE suppliers urged to contact National Treasury

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

National Treasury has called on compliant essential personal protective equipment (PPEs) suppliers to direct their offers to the department’s Project Management Office (PMO). 

PPE is much-needed by government, as the State intensifies its effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. 

In a statement on Wednesday, National Treasury, in support of the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, said a support team, which is responsible for coordinating the process exclusively for the identified commodities, will assess the submissions.

PPE includes disposable aprons, protective surgical gowns, protective eyewear, surgical gloves, overshoes, protective hoods, biohazard bags, ventilators, alcohol-cleaning, disinfectants, clinical and venturi masks.

Detailed information should be provided for the above items and submitted directly to the email covid19supplies@businessresponsecovid19.co.za

The submission should include the following information:

  • Supplier name.
  • Company registration.
  • Central Supplier Database number (CSD).
  • Indication of products that can be supplied.

National Treasury said it continues to advise suppliers to be vigilant during this time and not submit their information to would-be scammers. Suppliers are advised to always first verify with relevant departments before supplying any goods. - SAnews.gov.za

