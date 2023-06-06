Power station improvements lead to lower load shedding stages

Eskom will implement Stage 3 load shedding this afternoon following further improvement in the power utility’s power stations.

Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented until midnight, with load shedding wholly suspended until 4pm tomorrow.

That cycle will be repeated until further notice.

“Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Kriel and Majuba power stations were returned to service.

“In the same period, a generation unit each at Duvha, Hendrina, Kendal, Lethabo and Matla power stations were taken out of service due to breakdowns.

"The further delays in returning to service a generating unit at Arnot, Camden and Hendrina power stations are contributing to the current capacity constraints. Eskom teams are working around the clock to return these generating units to service over the next few days,” the power utility said.

Since last Friday afternoon, Eskom has implemented lower stages of load shedding.

The power utility has urged consumers to use only the electricity they need, as capacity constraints remain.

“We thank those South Africans who do heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers from 5pm to 9pm, as this is helping to alleviate the pressure on the power system and contributes to lower stages of load shedding,” Eskom said. – SAnews.gov.za