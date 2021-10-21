Power restored in Joburg South

City Power says it has restored power in areas in the south of Johannesburg that were affected by a fire at the Robertsham substation.

The blaze – which occurred on Monday evening – left at least 16 areas without power during the week and destroyed infrastructure at the substation.

“The fire razed down two main transformers and damaged other critical equipment. Two transformers that survived the fire were brought back and energised… after passing all the tests.

“Investigations are continuing to determine the root cause of the inferno and a report will soon be released after we have completed it,” the utility said.

The entity said teams are now attending to faults that resulted from the fire.

“The team is monitoring the localised [damage] which may have happened during the outage. We therefore urge those customers who may not have electricity to log a call so that technicians can be sent to attend to it.” - SAnews.gov.za