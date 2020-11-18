Post Office revises postal services country list

Wednesday, November 18, 2020

The South African Post Office (SAPO) has revised the list of countries to which their mailing service is  available.  

The changes were made in response to stricter lockdown rules introduced in some countries as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across the globe.

“This means that transport connections to and from the affected countries are no longer available,” said the SAPO in a statement on Wednesday.  

SAPO has since identified 25 countries which  postal services are currently available:

  • Argentina
  • Brazil
  • Canada
  • China
  • Czech Republic
  • France
  • Great Britain
  • Greece
  • Hong Kong
  • Hungary
  • India
  • Israel
  • Italy
  • Japan
  • Kenya
  • Netherlands
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Romania
  • Singapore
  • Sweden
  • Switzerland
  • Thailand
  • United Arab Emirates
  • United States of America

SAPO advised customers not to mail items to countries that are not on the list.

 “If, however, an article has been posted to a country where the mail service is not available, it will be kept safely and dispatched immediately once transport connections become available,” it said. – SAnews.gov.za

 

