Post Office refutes claims made by newspaper

Friday, October 2, 2020

The South African Post Office Board says it has noted with concern the article published in today’s  edition of The Star newspaper, titled ‘Ndabeni-Abrahams accused of sneaking in businessman in R2.1bn tender’. 

“The SA Post Office can categorically state that at no stage did the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies interfere in the procurement processes of the SA Post Office in any way,” the SA Post Office Board said in a statement.

The Post Office is investigating the source of the information that was fed to the media.   

“It should also be noted that at no time did the author of the article approach the SA Post Office for confirmation of the unfounded allegations made in the article,” the Post Office said. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Lockdown travel: Government releases updated list of high-risk countries

30893 Views
30 Sep 2020

2021 school calendar to kick off on 25 January

13939 Views
01 Oct 2020

Change your SASSA grant payment method next week

91669 Views
25 Aug 2020

Applicants urged to appeal rejected R350 claims

5777 Views
30 Sep 2020

Your guide for travel to SA amid COVID-19

1246 Views
02 Oct 2020

Corruption impacts service delivery, development

31057 Views
07 Nov 2017

SA News on Facebook