Post Office refutes claims made by newspaper

The South African Post Office Board says it has noted with concern the article published in today’s edition of The Star newspaper, titled ‘Ndabeni-Abrahams accused of sneaking in businessman in R2.1bn tender’.

“The SA Post Office can categorically state that at no stage did the Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies interfere in the procurement processes of the SA Post Office in any way,” the SA Post Office Board said in a statement.

The Post Office is investigating the source of the information that was fed to the media.

“It should also be noted that at no time did the author of the article approach the SA Post Office for confirmation of the unfounded allegations made in the article,” the Post Office said. – SAnews.gov.za